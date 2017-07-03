Maddox Encourages Angelina Jolie To Start Dating Again – He Wants His Mother To Meet A Nice Guy

The actress’ son thinks it’s time for his mother to move on from the disastrous marriage with Brad Pitt and find herself a new man! The 15-year-old Maddox believes Angelina deserves so much more and he isn’t afraid to say it.

As fans certainly are already aware, the Hollywood star is currently still dealing with the very public divorce while doing her best as a mother.

Sources have revealed that ever since Angelina and Brad split, Maddox has somewhat taken on the role of the father figure in the family and is encouraging his mother to move on with someone else.

‘Angie’s the first to say she is married to her kids right now, but Maddox has urged her to move on and meet a nice guy whenever she is ready. He and Angie have an incredibly close relationship; she treats him like an equal in most if not all respects. He has been supervising the nannies, telling them what time the other kids go to bed and what to cook them for dinner,’ one insider revealed.

Jolie has bought a home in Los Angeles as she is starting anew with just her children.

However, the house is close to Pitt’s residence, and so he can see his six kids more often as well – win-win!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are co-parents to Maddox,15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

While there have been plenty of rumors about Brad Pitt dating again following the divorce, Jolie is yet to be linked to anyone.

Do you think the dedicated mother will follow her son’s advice and start dating soon?