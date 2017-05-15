FREE NEWSLETTER
Maddie Ziegler’s Fans Slam Her Boyfriend: “You’re Just Dating Her Because She’s Famous!”

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/15/2017
maddie ziegler boyfriendSource: lifeandstylemag.com

Even though Maddie Ziegler was expected to say something about her former dance teacher Abby Lee Miller’s prison sentence, it looks like the 14-year-old was too busy posting selfies with her boyfriend Jack Kelly to care. However, a large percentage of the girl’s fans do not approve of her premature romance.

About a couple of weeks ago, Sia’s dancer took to Instagram to post a cute photo of her and her boyfriend, poking fun at the fact that a dog was third-wheeling!

But some fans thought Maddie is too young to date already and also slammed Kelly, saying: “Ur just dating her cuz she famous!”

Check out the third wheel ❤

A post shared by Jack Kelly (@jjack.kelly) on

“Please come back!” the former Dance Moms star captioned another photo.

But another hater was fast to react negatively, commenting: “Her mum must be so chill!”

please come back already 💔

A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on

“You make a bad couple!” commented another user on the next pic.

pool day 🦋

A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on

Before Kelly went back to Australia, Maddie posted: “These past 11 days with you were so special. we’ll see each other soon… only two months! so much love.”

these past 11 days with you were so special. we'll see each other soon… only two months! so much love ❤

A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on

And although the pictures kept on pouring on their social media platforms, some followers were more curious who took them, and if someone just follows them around to take cute photos of the young couple.

That is kind of creepy, to be honest!

my girl 💍 #dwlookclosely

A post shared by Jack Kelly (@jjack.kelly) on

However, some of the fans seem to understand that Maddie is growing up and it’s normal to start having relationships.

my boy 💘

A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on

As fans may already know, their teen romance started back in January, when they also shared their first snaps together on social media.

The pictures sent fans, who knew Maddie since she was much younger, into a frenzy! Time flies, right?

Do you believe that Maddie Ziegler is too young to be so involved in a relationship already?

2 Comments

Phylise webb
05/22/2017 at 7:11 pm
Reply

Yes but she’s a spoiled brat so it doesn’t surprise me. Her mom lives though her. She talked to her mom like she is the kid, so what do you really expect. But i wish her the best.


Alison bass
05/16/2017 at 2:53 am
Reply

I loved dance moms Abby is what made the show interesting


