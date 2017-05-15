FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kourtney kardashian kendall jenner iggy azalea maci bookout lisa vanderpump kylie jenner Caitriona Balfe maddie ziegler ciara scott disick howard stern jessica biel meghan markle kandi burruss Estelita Quintero Bernice Burgos Eniko Parrish travis scott Ella Ross jimmy kimmel caitlyn jenner
Home » Entertainment

Maddie Ziegler’s Fans Slam Her Boyfriend: “You’re Just Dating Her Because She’s Famous!”

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/15/2017
0
444 Views
0


maddie ziegler boyfriendSource: lifeandstylemag.com

Even though Maddie Ziegler was expected to say something about her former dance teacher Abby Lee Miller’s prison sentence, it looks like the 14-year-old was too busy posting selfies with her boyfriend Jack Kelly to care. However, a large percentage of the girl’s fans do not approve of her premature romance.

Advertisement

About a couple of weeks ago, Sia’s dancer took to Instagram to post a cute photo of her and her boyfriend, poking fun at the fact that a dog was third-wheeling!

But some fans thought Maddie is too young to date already and also slammed Kelly, saying: “Ur just dating her cuz she famous!”

Check out the third wheel ❤

A post shared by Jack Kelly (@jjack.kelly) on

“Please come back!” the former Dance Moms star captioned another photo.

But another hater was fast to react negatively, commenting: “Her mum must be so chill!”

please come back already 💔

A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on

“You make a bad couple!” commented another user on the next pic.

pool day 🦋

A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on

Before Kelly went back to Australia, Maddie posted: “These past 11 days with you were so special. we’ll see each other soon… only two months! so much love.”

these past 11 days with you were so special. we'll see each other soon… only two months! so much love ❤

A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on

And although the pictures kept on pouring on their social media platforms, some followers were more curious who took them, and if someone just follows them around to take cute photos of the young couple.

That is kind of creepy, to be honest!

my girl 💍 #dwlookclosely

A post shared by Jack Kelly (@jjack.kelly) on

However, some of the fans seem to understand that Maddie is growing up and it’s normal to start having relationships.

my boy 💘

A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on

As fans may already know, their teen romance started back in January, when they also shared their first snaps together on social media.

The pictures sent fans, who knew Maddie since she was much younger, into a frenzy! Time flies, right?

Advertisement

Do you believe that Maddie Ziegler is too young to be so involved in a relationship already?

Post Views: 444

Read more about maddie ziegler dance moms

You may also like
Neighbors Are Trying To Evict Her – Abby Lee Miller’s Unsanitary House Shocked Investigators!
05/12/2017
Abby Lee Miller’s Co-Stars “Not Sad” She Is Going To Prison
05/11/2017
Abby Lee Miller’s Enemy Jeanette Cota Is Happy With The Prison Sentence – “Karma Is A B***h!”
05/10/2017
Advertisement
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *