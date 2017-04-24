Maddie Ziegler The Next Abby Lee Miller? Sia’s Dancer Star Slammed For Being A Hard To Work With Diva!

Even though she slammed Abby Lee Miller for being bossy, it looks like Maddie Zielgler had a lot to learn from her former teacher because she is now criticized for being just as bossy!

According to a source close to the 14 years old dance prodigy, Ziegler can also be a nightmare to work with!

“A lot of other dancers cannot stand working with Maddie because she is incredibly bossy,” the insider who has worked on many shows with the teen dancer revealed.

The source added that she seems to believe she is the director if every project she is in.

As fans may remember, not too long ago, Ziegler slammer Abby Lee Miller for being very pushy with her while on Dance Moms.

In her memoir, she kept her thoughts to herself and did not even mention Miller once. She did diss her in a subtle way in the book but in interviews, she threw a lot of shade at the Dance Moms star who faces prison time!

“I’m really glad that I did move on from that, and I did learn a lot from her and we did have some fun times. But I feel like now, I’ve never been happier in my life,” Ziegler said.

The fans of the show are not surprised Miller was considered hard to work with as her attitude was pretty obvious on air. However, it looks like Maddie is turning into a mini-Miller herself!

The source explained that Maddie is well aware she is amazing at dancing and that’s why she treats people in with a superiority complex.

Ziegler “seems to think that people should bow down to her because of who she is and what she’s done.”

Did you ever think Maddie would be so difficult to work with?