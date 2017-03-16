Maddie Ziegler Reveals How ‘Dance Moms’ Stress Strained Abby Lee Miller Relationship

Maddie Ziegler is giving more details on why she quit “Dance Moms,” and it has a lot to do with stress and wanting a change of direction in her life.

Ziegler also threw shade at Abby Lee Miller and praised Sia for raising her profile.

This week, the talented dancer-turned-actress sat down for an in-depth interview with People magazine where she explained what inspired her to write her second memoir “The Maddie Diaries.”

The 14-year-old entertainer has been dancing since the age of two, and at some point, the hard work, the harsh routine, and destructive criticism by her trainers took a toll on her young life.

She confessed: “I’m glad that I did move on from that, and I did learn a lot from her, and we did have some fun times. But I feel like now, I’ve never been happier in my life. I was stressed at 11 years old, which shouldn’t happen!”

Ziegler alongside a group of amazing dancers were featured on Lifetime’s reality show, “Dance Moms,” from 2011 until 2016.

She said there were too much drama and scandals on the reality series, and therefore, she avoids watching it.

The former judge of “So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation” told the publication: “We lived through it, so I don’t feel like we have to watch it, and it was just so much drama that I don’t want to see it again.”

While in her 2014 memoir, “Everything I Learned about Life, I Learned in Dance Class,” Ziegler praised Abby Lee Miller for her guidance and for believing in her, this time around she did not even mention the name of the controversial choreographer.

Ziegler, who appeared in the spin-off program, “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition,” shared: “I learned a lot of lessons. I had the craziest time when I was with her and at that time.”

In the memoir, Ziegler thanked Sia for featuring her in her monster music videos for tracks like “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart.”