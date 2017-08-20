Maddie Ziegler Opens Up About Dealing With Mean Fellow Dancers And Says Kate Hudson Is Her Biggest Inspiration

On Saturday, the dance prodigy was in attendance at the premiere of her film Leap! Maddie Ziegler talked about her future co-star Kate Hudson who is also the one who inspired her to try out acting.
The former Dance Moms star and the famous actress are set to star together in a Sia project, and Hudson even had to shave her head for the part.
Young Ziegler shared that she looks up a lot to Hudson, saying that she is good at everything.
For her, the actress as well as her mentor, Sia, are the perfect examples of female empowerment.
As for the upcoming project, the girl teased that we’ll have to wait and see but assured us it’s something amazing in a way we’ve never seen before.
But even before the mysterious project is released, Maddie has already made steps towards an acting career by lending her voice to Leap!
Ziegler plays a mean ballerina, and she told us that, as a dancer, she definitely knows the type.
‘I feel like there are so many snobby ballerinas in real life and I have had to deal with a lot of mean dancers but I guess my character is just an example of what not to be in the dance scene.’
The teenager also had some pieces of advice on how to deal with the bullies.
According to her, you just have to act like they don’t matter at all and most importantly, do not let them stay in your way no matter what.
Leap! is premiering in theaters near you on August 25.
Oh please. What a hypocrite. She was the mean snotty one of the bunch, always getting the better choreo to win & rubbing it in others faces that shes the favorite blah blah And now post DM every job, movie, award has still been hand fed ti her by favors Sias called in. One of these days people are going to have to let this kid book something for herself & stop trying to play some fake pity card for attention. Her dm fan base have practically abandoned her & her condescending foul mouthed attitude thinking shes the greatest thing since sliced bread bc Abby and her mom keep telling her that but the truth is, shes a good little dancer but shes not multitalented like some of the others. Her rival Chloe is booking movies, series, hosting things left & right bc shes also a very good actress. But her fan base is growing bc she has a very genuine, sweet nature about her & shes booking jobs all on her own, despite Abbys past attempts to interfere in her success. But Maddie seems to have a pattern of saying whoever shes working with at the time is her “inspiration”. Sorry, not buying it. Too much a** kissing she learned from her mother. Here’s some advice, take a lot of acting classes kid. You’re not making it to the Academy Awards by thinking you’re too good for that or you can somehow skip that hard work phase & be handed an Oscar. You’re in the real world now.