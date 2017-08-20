Maddie Ziegler Opens Up About Dealing With Mean Fellow Dancers And Says Kate Hudson Is Her Biggest Inspiration

On Saturday, the dance prodigy was in attendance at the premiere of her film Leap! Maddie Ziegler talked about her future co-star Kate Hudson who is also the one who inspired her to try out acting.

The former Dance Moms star and the famous actress are set to star together in a Sia project, and Hudson even had to shave her head for the part.

Young Ziegler shared that she looks up a lot to Hudson, saying that she is good at everything.

For her, the actress as well as her mentor, Sia, are the perfect examples of female empowerment.

As for the upcoming project, the girl teased that we’ll have to wait and see but assured us it’s something amazing in a way we’ve never seen before.

But even before the mysterious project is released, Maddie has already made steps towards an acting career by lending her voice to Leap!

Ziegler plays a mean ballerina, and she told us that, as a dancer, she definitely knows the type.

‘I feel like there are so many snobby ballerinas in real life and I have had to deal with a lot of mean dancers but I guess my character is just an example of what not to be in the dance scene.’

The teenager also had some pieces of advice on how to deal with the bullies.

According to her, you just have to act like they don’t matter at all and most importantly, do not let them stay in your way no matter what.

Advertisement

Leap! is premiering in theaters near you on August 25.