Maddie Ziegler Leaves ‘Dance Moms’ Amid Abby Lee Miller Rumors

At the age of 14, Maddie Ziegler is making some shocking revelations and surprising announcements.

On Tuesday, Ziegler, who is promoting her new memoir, “The Maddie Diaries,” sat down with People magazine where she explained that she was exiting Lifetime’s reality show “Dance Moms” for good.

The dancer, actress, and model appeared on the show from 2011 until 2016 as a member of the Abby Lee Dance Company.

It brought her fame, fortune, and a lot of stress.

Australian singer, songwriter, Sia spotted Ziegler on the controversial show and consequently asked her to star in five of her music videos including “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart,” which have billions of view on YouTube.

Talking to the publication, the Pennsylvania native said she is done with “Dance Moms” and flamboyant choreographer Abby Lee Miller who has trained her in tap, ballet, lyrical, jazz, and aerial dance since the age of four.

Sia’s protégée said despite appearing on dozens of episodes of the show, she has never watched one.

The former “So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation” judge explained: “We lived through it, so I don’t feel like we have to watch it, and it was just so much drama that I don’t want to see it again.”

While she has parted ways with coach Miller, Ziegler said she has remained friends with the young dancers.

She revealed: “I learned a lot of lessons. I had the craziest time when I was with her and on that team.”

The star of the upcoming movie, “The Book of Henry,” opened up about working with Miller, who has been battling financial issues and is facing prison time.

She stated: “I’m really glad that I did move on from that, and I did learn a lot from her and we did have some fun times. But I feel like now, I’ve never been happier in my life.”

She added the competition and drama took a toll on her life. The teen confessed: “I was stressed at 11 years old, which shouldn’t happen!”

