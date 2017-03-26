FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
christina el moussa kim kardashian jenelle evans selena gomez blac chyna kanye west maddie ziegler khloe kardashian javi marroquin cheryl cole blake shelton kourtney kardashian mama june nate thompson sara gilbert kate middleton amy schumer kendall jenner tarek el moussa debra danielson rob kardashian
Home » Entertainment

Maddie Ziegler Is A NYT Fiction Best Seller With ‘The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir’ – Never Returning To Abby Lee Miller’s ‘Dance Moms’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/26/2017
3
2.8K Views
3


Maddie Ziegler The New York Times Fiction Best Seller listCredit: Getty

Maddie Ziegler is celebrating the fantastic news that at the young age of 14 she has been able to land on The New York Times Best Seller list.

While promoting the book, Ziegler has confirmed that she will no longer be dancing with Abby Lee Miller and will not be appearing on Lifetime’s reality show “Dance Moms.”

This week, via Twitter, Miss Ziegler announced that her second memoir entitled “The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir,” has made it to the top of The New York Times Best Seller list in less than one week after it hit bookstores and online retailers.

A very excited and grateful Ziegler wrote: “Couldn’t be more excited & grateful to announce that #TheMaddieDiaries is a NYT best seller! Thanks to ALL my fans for making this happen.”

The talented dancer later returned to social media where she thanked her English fans for their love and support.

The teen actress and model wrote: “So excited to tell you that #TheMaddieDiaries is also a Sunday Times bestseller in the UK! Thanks to all my UK fans for your support.”

While on a promotional tour for the book, Sia’s mentee confirmed that her days collaborating with Miller on “Dance Moms” are over.

The “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” star explained: “I’m really glad that I’ve moved on from that, I did learn a lot from her [Abby], and we did have like some fun times, but I feel like now I’ve never been happier in my life and I’m not stressed at all.”

Ziegler went on to reveal that she will never return to the hit Lifetime show because it caused her too much stress.

In case you were wondering, how did Ziegler land on The New York Times Best Seller list? She has been dancing since the age of two and appeared on “Dance Moms” from 2011 until 2016.

Advertisement

She has been featured in several music videos by Sia including “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart” which have amassed billion of views on YouTube.

Post Views: 2,815


Read more about maddie ziegler

You may also like
Abby Lee Miller Betrayed By Her Entire Team Following Maddie Ziegler Feud!
03/24/2017
Sia Furler Unmasked – Maddie Ziegler’s Mentor Dumps Big Wig And Reveals Youthful Face
03/23/2017
Maddie Ziegler Reveals How ‘Dance Moms’ Stress Strained Abby Lee Miller Relationship
03/16/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
3 Comments

Ellis Pope
03/27/2017 at 8:47 am
Reply

She is to young to have a memoir


Rosalee Worley
03/26/2017 at 2:30 pm
Reply

I think it’s sad and selfish that Maddie doesn’t give Abby Lee the credit she deserves. No matter what else (stress, nerves, legal issues) Abby trained that girl to be good enough to be noticed, hired and work as a professional. Not giving her credit, to me and my friends, is a sign of poor upbringing. Yes, maybe she is old enough to make some of her own decisions but she is still young enough to need guidance, especially on what is right or wrong, proper or improper, selfish or selfless.


    SC
    03/27/2017 at 1:38 am
    Reply

    In her book she thanked The Abby Lee Dance Company, her dance teachers, lifetime and the production company for all the opportunities they have opened for her. Perhaps try actually reading the book prior to commenting on it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *