Maddie Ziegler Is A NYT Fiction Best Seller With ‘The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir’ – Never Returning To Abby Lee Miller’s ‘Dance Moms’

Maddie Ziegler is celebrating the fantastic news that at the young age of 14 she has been able to land on The New York Times Best Seller list.

While promoting the book, Ziegler has confirmed that she will no longer be dancing with Abby Lee Miller and will not be appearing on Lifetime’s reality show “Dance Moms.”

This week, via Twitter, Miss Ziegler announced that her second memoir entitled “The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir,” has made it to the top of The New York Times Best Seller list in less than one week after it hit bookstores and online retailers.

A very excited and grateful Ziegler wrote: “Couldn’t be more excited & grateful to announce that #TheMaddieDiaries is a NYT best seller! Thanks to ALL my fans for making this happen.”

The talented dancer later returned to social media where she thanked her English fans for their love and support.

The teen actress and model wrote: “So excited to tell you that #TheMaddieDiaries is also a Sunday Times bestseller in the UK! Thanks to all my UK fans for your support.”

While on a promotional tour for the book, Sia’s mentee confirmed that her days collaborating with Miller on “Dance Moms” are over.

The “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” star explained: “I’m really glad that I’ve moved on from that, I did learn a lot from her [Abby], and we did have like some fun times, but I feel like now I’ve never been happier in my life and I’m not stressed at all.”

Ziegler went on to reveal that she will never return to the hit Lifetime show because it caused her too much stress.

In case you were wondering, how did Ziegler land on The New York Times Best Seller list? She has been dancing since the age of two and appeared on “Dance Moms” from 2011 until 2016.

She has been featured in several music videos by Sia including “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart” which have amassed billion of views on YouTube.