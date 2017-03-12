Maddie Ziegler Explains Why She Wrote A Memoir At Only 14!

In her new autobiographical audio book, Maddie Ziegler describes herself as “just a teenager.”

The book was released this past week and it is a look into her life in the spotlight, starting from the time she joined the cast of Dance Moms.

“I feel like a lot of people know me but there’s a lot of things that they haven’t learned yet,” she stated about the reason she decided to write a book.

“So, I’m here to teach them tips and tricks and a little bit more about my life.”

“People think they know everything about me from Dance Moms or my Sia [music] videos, and I guess I understand how they might feel that way,” she went on.

“I mean, I was completely hooked on Gossip Girl, and I felt like I knew all of the characters on that show personally.”

Maddie then explained that she was quite surprised to hear Ed Westwick, aka Chuck Bass talking in his original British accent, saying that she asked her mother :“’Why is he talking like Harry Potter?'”

Because of her inability to separate the character from the real person, the young Maddie realized that she may have not known anything about the real person behind the show even though she though she did for the longest time.

She imagined that the same happens when it comes to her fans and so, a book that explains more about Maddie Ziegler was the perfect idea to show the real her to the followers.

Ziegler wrote that because of her experience with watching Gossip Girl, she understood how easy it is to make assumptions about others.

“I may be only 14, but there are so many things I love and care about, and so many other sides of who I am,” she stated.

“I want people to know the real me. The silly stuff, the serious stuff, and everything in between.”

Besides, she thought that recording an audio book would be “really fun.”

“I hope the message that my fans really understand is that I’m a lot like them too,” Maddie Explained.

“Even though I might be in the public eye a lot, I am just a regular teenager like everyone else and go through the struggles everyone else does.”