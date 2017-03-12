Maddie Ziegler and ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Are BFFs!

If you’ve kept up with our updates on Maddie Ziegler over the past few days, you’d know that the 14 years old dance prodigy is also an author now.

As fans already know, the teen has attracted the attention of singer Sia after she appeared on Dance Moms and now she is a true role model for young girls like her who wish to achieve their dreams.

In her memoir, not only does the dancer talk about her bad experience on Dance Moms but she also reveals that she is in fact good friends with 13 years old Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her already iconic role on Stranger Things.

Furthermore, during an interview on Thursday, the dancer revealed that she and Millie are trying to start a squad!

“We said that we were starting a squad but nothing’s happened,” Ziegler stated.

“It hasn’t evolved. I think it’s just us two are best friends.”

We are glad Maddie found a friend her age who also understands what it means to grow up in the spotlight. It is very important to have such palls in showbiz.

According to Maddie she and her BFF mostly talk about food and shopping during their hang outs.

“We love to shop, eat ice cream, just eat in general,” she stated.

“We went to Universal [Studios], that was really fun. We always just hang out in the hotel room and we swim. We have a lot of sleepovers.”

Furthermore, their friendship is also based on mutual support and they are always interested in each other’s creative projects.

Maddie has admitted that she is a huge fan of Millie’s acting while Millie has her Dance Moms routines memorized!

“She always tries to mimic my dancing because she doesn’t really dance at all. I have like 7, maybe 10 videos of her dancing on my phone.” Ziegler shared, adding that “she puts on different outfits and costumes and does my walk that I did in competitions. She’s so funny.”

Although the videos are fun for now, Maddie joked that she might just post them if Mille ever crosses her!

“She would probably be so embarrassed if I posted these because they’re all payback videos of her.”