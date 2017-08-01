Macklemore Hit By Alleged Drunk Driver In Head-On Collision

After a terrifying accident involving Macklemore and an allegedly drunk driver, it looks like the star is doing Okay! According to the police, the 34-year-old rapper was driving his car on Friday in Langley, Washington, at around 10:45 P.M. that night, when a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit him head-on. The truck driver was later taken in on suspicion of driving under the influence.

‘He was in Langley, Washington — which is a tiny town two hours north of Seattle — and driving his 2016 Mercedes when a 1986 Chevy pickup driven by a 24-year-old old crossed the center line and hit Macklemore head-on,’ a Washington State Police rep revealed today.

Fortunately, the officers dealing with the case assured us the rapper was not severely injured, even though the other driver was taken to the hospital after the collision.

The allegedly drunk driver, 24 was injured but not badly, and after his emergency hospital visit, the man was arrested for drinking and driving.

But even though the celebrity was clearly involved in the accident and even the police told all about it, Macklemore, who is a Washington native, is yet to even mention the incident on social media.

Because of that, on Friday, following the accident, many fans were very worried about the man’s well-being.

Back in May, the proud father got his 1-year-old daughter Soane’s name tattooed on his chest.

