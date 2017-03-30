Mackenzie McKee Thinks She Deserved To Be Cast On Teen Mom 2 And Not Briana DeJesus!

Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee has revealed that she is not happy with the fact that former cast mate Briana DeJesus was chosen to join Teen Mom 2 instead of her.

“They interviewed me and Bri two months ago, but chose her,” the 22-year-old McKee claimed.

“I thought, ‘This can’t be true!’ I was confused.”

According to McKee, her larger social media following should have been enough for MTV to choose her and not DeJesus!

Mc Kee has about 617,000 Instagram followers as opposed to DeJesus, who just has no more than 87,000.

“I think the amount of following difference is shocking,” she explained. “I’ve been consistent with followers.”

Furthermore, the jealous, Mackenzie reminded us that Briana deleted her Instagram account once and she was the one who helped her get some of her followers back and now she is completely baffled that she was cast on Teen Mom 2 despite all that.

In addition, McKee also stated that she is currently working on multiple projects, making her the ideal candidate for the job!

“I’m working on all this stuff and what has she done? She’s not working on anything,” she complained.

The Teen Mom 3 star is still married to Josh, the father of her three children despite him being involved in a cheating scandal.

Now, the Teen Mom 3 star is wondering whether or not MTV chose DeJesus instead of her because she had all of her children with the same baby daddy while DeJesus is expecting her second baby with a mystery father.

“The story on different baby daddies is what people are interested in,” claimed McKee.

According to insiders, DeJesus had already started filming for the next season, which is scheduled to air next year.