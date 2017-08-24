Maci Bookout Talks Morning Sickness A Few Weeks After Sparking Pregnancy Rumors

The reality TV star gave pregnancy advice to her followers. The question remains – Is Maci Bookout expecting yet another child?

The Teen Mom celeb talked about morning sickness and how to cure it on social media just a few weeks after she sparked speculations that she is pregnant again.

The mother of three posted one photo featuring herself with sons Bentley, 8, and one-year-old Maverick and former fiancé Ryan Edwards.

But perhaps the angle made the otherwise really thin Maci seem like she sported a baby bump.

Beachin' it with my boys! 🌴🤗#familyvacation #thingsthatmatter #bennybaby #mrmaverick A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

As a result, fans started immediately wondering whether or not the celeb is pregnant.

The mother of three did nothing to deny the rumors, however.

In fact, she fueled them by posting about morning sickness.

‘Drink pickle juice lol. Or eat croutons or pretzels… worked for me (most of the time),’ Bookout advised a fan who wondered how to cure it.

But even though she is yet to address the speculations head on, the woman has claimed in the past that three kids are more than enough for her body.

That doesn’t mean she wouldn’t adopt sometime in the future.

Even though she insists that she is done having babies biologically, she believes in nurturing and loving other unfortunate children.

If she and her significant other are able to provide for a new addition to the family, they are definitely going to do it.

But is Maci even a good mother? Some people don’t seem to think so.

As fans of the hit show probably remember, she was slammed for drinking alcohol while pregnant.