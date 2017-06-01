Maci Bookout Swears To Save Baby Daddy’s Life As His Fiancée Tells All On His Drug Abuse!

Maci Bookout has decided to open up about her baby daddy’s struggle with drug abuse on the latest Teen Mom episode. The concerned reality TV star begged Ryan Edwards to go to rehab, and now, the man’s fiancée is also pleading for the show’s fans to pray for his well being.

Mackenzie Standifer has recently admitted over Twitter that her future husband’s drug addiction is really serious!

The 25-year-old Bookout broke down on Teen Mom while talking about how the man’s family is in denial about his substance abuse.

Referring to the possibility of going to rehab, the woman claimed: “He would do it.”

However, “It is everyone else around him that is afraid to admit it. He got me. Everyone else around him’s too afraid of what it will look like more than his health. It is all denial.”

She added that the most difficult is to see her baby daddy “not love himself,” because he is someone who really deserves to do so.

For the sake of their 8-year-old son Bentley, Bookout promised to get him to go to rehab.

“Right now it is about saving his life. Most nights I’m crying in our bed talking to you about whether or not today is the day he is going to die.”

The man sparked substance abuse rumors on a Teen Mom episode when he was accused of being high as he was slurring his words.

Although Edwards denied the rumors at the time, as soon as the episode aired, Standifer confirmed the man’s drug use.

But she slammed people for judging him, suggesting that maybe they could use that time to pray for them instead.

Despite the drug abuse, the woman hinted their relationship is still going strong.

“Being married someday is going to be so dope,” she tweeted, adding “Like you get to come home to your best friend every single day and just do life together.”

As fans are certainly aware, the couple, who got engaged in December 2016 are set to get married on November 18.

