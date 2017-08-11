Maci Bookout Posts Photo Showing Off Belly Bump – ‘Is She Pregnant Again?’ Fans Wonder

Is the Teen Mom star pregnant with her fourth baby? Although Maci Bookout claimed she doesn’t want any more children, it looks like she may be expecting again. The reality TV star took to social media to post a photo in which it looked like she was showing off a baby bump.

The 26-year-old posed with her youngest child, 1-year-old son Maverick and her oldest, Bentley.

As the celebrity held her baby boy, she seemed to have a bump despite the fact that she is known for her skinny figure.

Beachin' it with my boys! 🌴🤗#familyvacation #thingsthatmatter #bennybaby #mrmaverick A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

As soon as the photo was posted on her Instagram, fans started speculating that she is pregnant once again.

However, other followers were not fooled, claiming the angle was to blame for the confusion.

The mother of three is yet to comment on the rumors, but as those who keep up with her certainly, remember, she has been very clear that she is done having babies.

Adoption is not out of question, however.

‘We have both talked about adoption or fostering in the future, down the road, but we are not biologically. For both of us, it is one of those things where if we are capable of providing a stable home, healthy relationships and some hope for a child who may not have that or ever experienced it, then we want to,’ the reality star said about her and her husband’s plans.

Bookout was also slammed for being a bad mother on a few occasions, the most recent being during her pregnancy with Maverick when she was caught on camera with a can of beer in her hand.

Later on, she was once again caught drinking alcohol with a visible baby bump on Teen Mom.

Do you believe Bookout changed her mind and is pregnant with her fourth child?