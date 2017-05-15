Maci Bookout Gives Shocking Details About Her Three Births “Just Thinking About It Makes Me Shudder”

Maci Bookout is the mother of three children and it looks like her deliveries weren’t the easiest possible. The Teen Mom star has decided to give graphic details about the births in her new tell-all book.

The book fittingly titled Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To) reads that after her first delivery, her “vagina” became like an “emergency exit for everything else inside of me.”

“I couldn’t count on two hands (or perhaps more accurately, hold in two hands) all the things the doctor pulled out of me during and after labor,” she added.

Bookout also revealed that she underwent an episiotomy procedure when she gave birth to both now 8-year-old Bentley and 1-year-old Jayde.

“Just thinking about it makes me shudder!”

Fortunately for the 25-year-old, giving birth to her third baby, Maverick, was “breezy.”

The reality TV star confessed that the 11 months old was not planned and that after her two very difficult pregnancies she and her husband agreed to adopt a third baby at some point.

In addition, her clothing line business and filming a new season of Teen Mom OG also made her believe that handling yet another baby would be really hard.

She admitted that although her husband and oldest child were excited to meet the baby, she was “terrified.”

As fans of Teen Mom may already know, Maverick was sadly diagnosed with silent reflux shortly after birth and the mother felt frustrated and upset to see the child suffering.

But Bookout was also under hot water when she was caught on camera drinking while pregnant.

Are you surprised the Teen Mom star decided to be so open about her nightmare deliveries?