Maci Bookout Defends Her Pregnant Boozing: “I’m An Adult!”

Maci Bookout was slammed by her followers for her excessive drinking, especially because she boozed even while pregnant with her third baby!

But now, the Teen Mom star has decided to defend her drinking in her upcoming memoir titled I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To).

In the tell-all that is set to be released on June 27, the reality TV star responds to the backlash she faced after her husband Taylor McKinney posted a picture of her drinking beer while also holding her newborn daughter Jayde.

“The reaction that followed was intense,” Bookout writes. “People accused me of being a horrible, negligent mother; of drinking too much; of putting my newborn in mortal danger.”

War room #Draftday @macideshanebookout A post shared by ™ (@tmon3yyy) on Sep 9, 2015 at 6:30pm PDT

Bookout defended herself by claiming she is an adult and that means she is allowed to drink one beer from time to time, despite being a mother. “It’s one beer, folks!”

Gonna check out Dumb & Dumber To after dinner with Bae…And Maci came #ThreesACrowd A post shared by ™ (@tmon3yyy) on Nov 13, 2014 at 3:21pm PST

The mother of three asked people to mind their own business and defended mothers everywhere by claiming they are all exhausted humans that are allowed to make mistakes but who, above all, love their children dearly.

In addition, she also defended smoking, something she has been photographer doing many times over the years.

She wrote that having a beer “or even smoking the occasional cigarette” does not make one a bad mother.

As fans may already know, Bookout was photographed holding a beer only seven weeks before she announced her third pregnancy and was even caught on camera drinking while having a baby bump.

“Every scene of @MaciBookoutMTV shows her drinking beer, and she knows damn well she’s pregnant,” one follower commented.

Do you think Bookout is right and people are unnecessarily giving mothers a hard time for drinking the occasional beer?