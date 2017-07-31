Macaulay Culkin & Paris Jackson Head To Tattoo Parlor To Get Matching Tattoos

Macaulay Culkin who has recently showcased a fresh new healthy look and his goddaughter Paris Jackson got matching tattoos on Saturday.

They were photographed getting inked at the Tattoo Mania parlor in West Hollywood.

disney pajama party with the greatest roommates of all time A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

Macaulay, 36, and Paris, 19, got matching spoon tattoos on their arms.

Such designs often symbolize a continuing struggle. Macaulay and Paris did not explain the meaning behind their new tattoos.

With a totally new look, the Home Alone actor was spotted walking in Hollywood with Paris Jackson, the daughter of his friend, the late Michael Jackson.

The two of them went into a tattoo parlor. Paris looked at the photographers as they headed to the tattoo parlor.

The two of them have occasionally hung out before. In 2016, Paris posted on Instagram photos of the two hanging out. During one visit, she gave the actor a pedicure.

model? nah i paint hipsters toenails for a living. A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

‘Model? Nah I paint hipsters toenails for a living,’ she wrote.

Michael, who died at age 50 in 2009, was friends with Macaulay for years.

The actor appeared in the singer’s 1991 music video Black or White and visited his Neverland Ranch several times as a kid with his family.

As you may recall, Culkin worried all his fans back in 2012 when photos surfaced of him looking rail-thin, tired and gaunt.

Over the years, his image rarely changed, and he continued to spark conversation about his well-being, including speculation over whether he was heavily using drugs.

The actor responded to all of this in an interview last year, denying the allegations and noting that people don’t really have a right to be concerned about him, considering his separation from the spotlight.

But now, he is back in the spotlight and he is looking greater than ever. His fans can chill down as he seems very healthy and he also managed to put on some weight.