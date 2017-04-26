M. Night Shyamalan Announces Sequel To Both ‘Split’ And ‘Unbreakable’ For 2019

Well, so much for spoilers! If you haven’t seen M. Night Shyamalan’s surprise hit Split, you’ve officially waited too long to enjoy the twist ending. Shyamalan announced today his next film will be a joint sequel to both Split and his earlier film, Unbreakable.

If you have seen Split, you’ll know that Bruce Willis makes a very surprising cameo at the film’s very end, reprising his Unbreakable role of David Dunn. That officially establishes that Split takes place in the same universe as Unbreakable.

The new film will be titled Glass and will feature returning characters from both films. Willis will, of course, return as Dunn, along with Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass. From Split, James McAvoy will return as The Horde, with Anya Taylor-Joy reprising her role as Casey Cooke.

Glass will see Dunn tracking down The Horde, with Mr. Glass revealed to be manipulating both men behind the scenes. That makes sense, considering Glass’s master manipulator role in Unbreakable.

Believe it or not, the world of Split was meant to be a part of the Unbreakable universe from the beginning. McAvoy’s character was in the original script but didn’t quite fit, so Shyamalan cut him. When planning his next film a few years ago, Shyamalan got the idea to resurrect the character in a secret sequel.

Unbreakable was Shyamalan’s follow-up to the incredibly popular film, The Sixth Sense. While it didn’t enjoy the same pop culture status as that film, Unbreakable did become a cult hit, with fans begging Shyamalan for a sequel.

After a series of high-profile flops, Shyamalan’s star had begun to dim in Hollywood in recent years. However, he gained a new appreciation for his FOX television series Wayward Pines and won over disgruntled fans with the release of Split.

Glass will hit theaters in January 2019.