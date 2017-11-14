Lynda Carter Shouts Out In Praise To Gal Gadot For Boycotting Brett Ratner Productions Following His Sexual Misconduct Controversy

The original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, showed support for Gal Gadot, who recently announced that if executives don’t drop Brett Ratner from the next Wonder Woman production, she won’t reprise her role.

The 66-year-old, Carter, said Gal is “great” and supports her “in whatever she chooses.” During an interview at Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year Awards in New York City, the former star of the classic TV show said: “she’s the nicest human being ever and I love her.”

As you may already know, many actresses including Ellen Page and Olivia Munn, spoke out against Ratner for alleged misconduct and since then, Warner Brothers cut ties with the infamous director.

What a wonderful night! It was so great seeing the cast and crew one last time all together for the Justice League Premiere. Thank you thank you! 🙅🏻 (Thank you @marktownsend1 @sabrinabmakeup & @elizabethstewart1) A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Nov 14, 2017 at 11:40am PST

In a report from Page Six, the 32-year-old, Gadot, said she would not come back to the set of the popular Wonder Woman series if Ratner works there.

The director of the film, Patty Jenkins, said Ratner’s firing “had nothing to do with” Gadot and was surprised to hear the media facilitating that story.

During a chat with reporters from Entertainment Weekly on Monday, the actress from Justice League said she isn’t the only one to condemn Brett and his actions.

She stated, “the truth is, there are so many people involved in making this movie, and they all have echoed the same sentiments.”

However, many social media users have noted that many people may be merely agreeing with her out of a fear of being publicly shamed for not speaking out against Ratner, who hasn’t been proven guilty as of yet.

Advertisement

Brett isn’t the only Hollywood executive to be accused of sexual misconduct in recent months. Louis CK is the most recent entertainment juggernaut who admitted to sexual misconduct and apologized for his actions. Since then, FX and HBO cut ties with the comic and the release of his new film was canceled.