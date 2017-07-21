Lydia McLaughlin Tells The Truth On Tamra Judge And Her Estranged Daughter’s Relationship

Apparently, Judge stated that she and Sidney Barney are ‘trying to bring the family back together.’ We have learned that Tamra Judge and Sidney Barney have decided to try and fix their problematic mother-daughter relationship.

‘I think that for Tamra and Sidney, it is not just like now they are best friends. Tamra got to go to Sidney’s graduation, and that was a great deal and obviously an important day for her, so I think that their relationship is a work in progress. I kept in contact with Tamra while I was gone,’ dished Lydia McLaughlin.

McLaughlin also stated Tamra was not a Christian when she was on the show the first time.

When Judge became one, Lydia reached out to her, and the two got together.

McLaughlin wanted to know more about Tamra’s faith and how she came to the decision to convert.

Finally, the reality TV star revealed she invited Tamra to Bible study, which is also where this season kicks off.

As fans may remember, 49-year-old Judge became a Christian at the end of the tenth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She was even baptized on camera amid her estrangement from Barney.

The 18-year-old cut her mother out of her life completely after divorcing Simon Barney back in 2011.

Although the two seemed to overcome their differences and reconciled for a short period of time after the season 11 reunion, Barney still refuses to live with Judge.

But Judge revealed they are trying to bring the family back together.

What do you think about Lydia’s statements? Do you believe Tamra and Berney’s mother-daughter relationship will improve?