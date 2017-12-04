Lydia McLaughlin And Meghan King Edmonds Fired From The ‘RHOC’!

Producers of the Real Housewives of Orange County are trying to shake things up for next season, and that means firing uninteresting cast members, while bringing back a veteran couple. With all of the rumors flying about who is in and who is out, fans are ready to find out what the new cast will look like.

Radar Online is reporting that Peggy Sulahian and Lydia McLaughlin are both out for next season. After just one season, producers decided not to invite Sulahian back after a disastrous first season filled with petty fights and a boring personal life. They didn’t feel she brought anything to the table.

Nothing but JOY today 💫 // This white Christmas look on the blog 👉🏼OcLydia.com #tapfordeets A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:06am PST

As for McLaughlin, she left the show in 2013 to raise her family but returned last season. Unfortunately, producers didn’t find her interesting enough this time around and have decided not to include her next season.

An insider claims that McLaughlin’s main purpose this past season was to reunite Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. With that mission accomplished, she is no longer needed.

When it comes to Meghan King-Edmonds, the network was not planning on not inviting her back, until she revealed on the reunion show that she is expecting her second child. The new baby saved her from the chopping block and forced producers to bring her back for at least one more season.

Holiday rendezvous in our hometown with the talented Mr @bravoandy A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

King-Edmonds recently told All About the Real Housewives, that if she did end up getting fired, she wouldn’t miss the “darkness and cloudy energy” that comes from being around people she doesn’t respect or hold in high regard. Ouch.

The rest of the cast – Judge, Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, and Kelly Dodd – will all be coming back. But, according to The Hollywood Gossip, Gunvalson may be facing a demotion to a “friend” of the housewives, due to her threats to quit the show and her reported unhappiness with how things have gone recently.

However, producers are stopping short of outright firing the OG of the OC, who is the only member of the cast to have been on the show since the first episode of season one.

Vicki Gunvalson Demoted And Kelly Dodd Out For Season 13 Of The ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’? https://t.co/rPG10JtBaE — Formerly Brightly5 (@Brightly50) November 28, 2017

With two members of the cast getting the boot, that leaves room for some new faces, and the possible return of a veteran.

According to the Radar source, producers are considering bringing back Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley. Rossi’s controversial proposal to Smiley in 2013 drew some criticism, but a comeback is still possible, so she can stir the pot once again. The show needs an antagonist to “create some drama.”