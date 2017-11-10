Lupita Nyong’O Slams Grazia UK Magazine For Photoshopping Her Hair

Lupita Nyong’O is very upset over Grazia UK Magazine’s choice to photoshop her kinky hair for the cover of the latest issue. The Academy Award-winning actress uploaded the pictures to Instagram, one from the original shoot, and the post-edited one for comparison.

During the message to her IG followers, Lupita explained in detail as to why she is so upset over the editors’ decision. We have her Instagram post for you below:

Essentially, Lupita stated that she is “proud of her heritage” and “embraces it” despite growing up thinking that “light skin, straight, and silky hair” were the pinnacles of beauty.

Nyong’O knows now that her hair is beautiful too. She added that being on the cover of a magazine allows her to inspire others of the same skin and hair type to feel confident in themselves and their body.

The actress stated she is “disappointed” by their choice to edit out her hair to “fit their notion” of how hair should appear.

If she had been asked to remove her hair from the photo shoot, Lupita would’ve denied being on the magazine cover. Additionally, she stated there is “unconscious prejudice” against African-American women’s “complexion, hairstyle, and texture.”

As a response to the post, Grazia UK offered an apology as if they didn’t know what happened to the cover. The company claimed that they believe in “representing diversity” throughout their products and apologizes for editing out her hair.

They stated, “Grazia magazine would like to make it clear that at no point did they make any editorial request,” for the photographer to alter the hair.

They didn’t “alter it (them)selves,” either. Grazia apologizes for what happened. Back in January of 2014, Lupita, once again, dealt with misrepresentation of her ethnicity and style when Vanity Fair allegedly lightened her skin for the cover photo.