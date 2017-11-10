Lupita Nyong’o Addresses A Magazine For Cropping Her Natural Hair Off Of Their Cover

Lupita Nyong’o is the latest A-lister to speak out against the publishing industry and the blatant mistreatment of women of color. More women of color have lately been extremely vocal about their struggles with having their images altered in print publications.

After she posted a collage of her three photos to Instagram, Nyong’o opened up about how her initial cover of Grazia UK was altered without her permission.

‘As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage, and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too,’ she began writing.

Lupita was really frustrated that her natural hair was cropped out in favor of a style closer to ‘traditional beauty standards.’

She continued, saying that ‘Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like.’

‘Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women’s complexion, hairstyle, and texture. #dtmh,’ Lupita concluded.

Lupita’s use of the #dtmh hashtag was a nod to songstress Solange Knowles who recently experienced quite a similar offense. Just last month, Solange called out Evening Standard Magazine for cropping her braid out of the magazine’s cover.