Luke Bryan Asked To Join Katy Perry On ‘American Idol’ Judges Panel

Who wouldn’t want to see Luke Bryan on TV? There’s a pretty good chance that we might get to see way more of him in just a few months. That’s because he’s been tapped to join the American Idol judges panel when the show returns later this year.

According to TMZ, producers have been in contact with Luke Bryan and even made the country music star an offer. There’s no word on how much money they are willing to pay or whether the “Kick The Dust Up” singer will accept.

So far, we know that Katy Perry will be sitting behind the judge’s table when American Idol returns. Her paycheck for the AI gig is reported to be $25 million.

Another postcard from the road! 💌 Auditions are going down in Tulsa RIGHT NOW! Link in bio for the rest of our road stops. A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

It was also announced that Ryan Seacrest will be returning to host the rebooted singing competition. Despite his history with the show, Seacrest is reportedly earning $15 million for his efforts.

When it comes to Luke Bryan, there are questions about whether or not he’ll want to be an American Idol judge. Not because he won’t want to, but because of the money.

After signing on Katy Perry and Ryan Seacrest to some pretty hefty deals, producers are said to be expecting to pay around $6 million for their second judge. Considering that Luke Bryan is worth a comfortable $90 million and that he is a huge deal in the country music industry, he might demand a bigger paycheck.

Thanks Virginia Beach #HFETour A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Even if Bryan is signed, who will be the third judge? In the history of American Idol, there has always been at least three judges.

As the upcoming season premiere gets closer, more news about judges and other changes will likely start popping up. After all, filming is supposed to start in just a few short weeks.

It’s also worth noting that American Idol will be broadcast on ABC instead of FOX this time around. There’s no telling what other changes are coming.

Deadline reported that fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see the singing competition that started it all. Rather than pushing the new competition off until next year, auditions will reportedly be starting in 2017.