Luis Fonsi Promises To Party After The Performance Of ‘Despacito’ On The Voice Finale

Luis Fonsi did it again as the well-known Despacito singer took the stage at The Voice. He not only has the number one song it the world right now, but he managed to rock the stage at the season 12 finale of the show.

The 39-year-old singer performed the fresh hit alongside Daddy Yankee and the show’s contestant Mark Isaiah who carried out with grace Justin Bieber’s verses and chorus.

Fonsi joined Bieber on stage during the Purpose Tour’s show in Puerto Rico, and there they played the remix for the first time together, and it was unbelievable.

Before Fonsi hit the NBC stage, he admitted that he is honored to be there on that special night for him.

The preparation for his performance took some time to come out as great is it did.

“It’s tough when it gets down to the finals. These final four voices, performers are amazing,” he admitted being proud to be there.

“I don’t have a favorite. They’re all very different,” he stated.

“We have a showman and dancers, a country star, we have a rock ‘n’ roller that’s an amazing guitar player, and then we have a beautiful, young talent,” he continued.

If you’re one of his Instagram followers, then you might know by now that he has had some very busy weeks from performing at the BillBoard Latin Music Awards to heading to Europe for playing his concerts.

So where does he stand now after his amazing performance, and what are his plans?

He plans on having fun, of course, and we believe that it’s only natural. “I’m going to party! I’m going to enjoy this moment. You know, it’s been an amazing five months,” he admitted.

“So after this tonight, we’re going to enjoy it with the audience and then some friends,” Fonsi plans.

“Then tomorrow I’m flying back to Europe to keep touring, promo and getting ready for my tour that starts July 1.”

He has also got some new music coming on our way pretty soon, and we can’t wait to hear it. He said that he just wants people to get where his head is, musically speaking. His upcoming album is scheduled for release sometime before the end of this year.