Luis Fonsi Comes Out To Defend Justin Bieber For Forgetting The Lyrics To Despacito

Hold the phone! It looks like Luis doesn’t take it personally that the internationally renowned pop star, Justin Bieber, forgot the lyrics during their performance of the track, “Despacito.”

Justin came under fire for forgetting the words, but Luis came out to defend him, arguing that who could blame him, considering the song is not even in his native language?

In April, the Puerto Rican singer released a remix of his track with Daddy Yankee which featured Bieber singing in Spanish for the very first time.

In May, the Canadian pop star appeared to forget the lyrics while performing the track at the 1 Oak Nightclub in New York City.

Instead of singing, “Nos vamos pegando poquito a poquito,” he sang, “nos vamos pegando, I quit smoking ciggies.”

If that isn’t bad enough, just this past weekend, a fan of Bieber asked him to perform the track and Justin said it wasn’t even his song so how could he?

During a festival in Stockholm, he said, “I can’t do ‘Despacito. I don’t even know it.”

A fan got upset apparently and threw a water bottle at him in response.

When Fonsi was talking to ABC News Radio, he defended him saying, “I mean, obviously I would love for him to learn it. I don’t blame him not knowing the song, and I think we have to give him a little bit of a pass because that’s not his primary language.”

He went on to say that no one can expect the singer to sing the song correctly, and it’s obvious he had the lyrics in front of him in the studio. Luis revealed it was actually Justin’s idea to perform the song in Spanish because he wanted the track to stay true to its origins, so the Puerto Rican singer applauded the 23-year-old pop star for his attempt.