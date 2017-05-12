Ludacris Arranged The Sweetest Gesture For His Mom On Mother’s Day And He Prepared An Epic Surprise

Ludacris seems to raise the bar as high as possible for this year’s Mother’s Day. For celebrating the occasion, he decided that it would be the perfect timing for showing his mom some love.

He partnered with Houzz, Inc. for an episode of My Houzz and he secretly arranged that his mother’s Roberta home got renovated.

He has once again proven the fact that he is simply a sweetheart.

The show’s executive producer is Ashton Kutcher, and the team showcases those who help to remodel the home close to them, and it also captures the backstory and the process along the way.

Ludacris has always spoken highly of his mother was the perfect candidate to he featured on the heartwarming television program.

The episode revealed the Atlanta home which was the home that Ludacris has bought when he has his first successes as a rapper.

“To me, home is where the heart is,” he said in the opening scene of the episode.

“It just means love. When you come into a home, you should feel that energy, you should feel that emotion, you should feel love.”

Throughout the episode, the rapper and actor gives viewers a tour of the house and showcases how his first home still had traces of his living there.

One of these traces was the logo of his record company which was painted on the office’s walls.

He also showed how he wanted to do the renovations to help the home feel as though it’s his mother’s and to be able to reflect her own style.

The gesture that Ludacris arranged to express his love and gratitude for his mom was fantastic. The last time he spoke greatly about his mother was on VH1 special Dear Mama when he showed everybody again what his mother means to him.