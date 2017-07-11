Lucy Liu Is Taking On ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 — But Not How You Think!

Filming for the second season of Marvel’s hit Netflix series Luke Cage has been underway in Harlem for several weeks now, and when fans spotted actress Lucy Liu on the set last month, speculation began that she might have a new role on the show. It turns out Liu was working on Luke Cage, but she wasn’t in front of the camera — she was behind it!

It was revealed today that Liu was actually the director for the first episode of Luke Cage‘s sophomore season.

Although Liu is known mostly for her acting roles, she has been working on building up her directing resume in recent years.

The actress has directed four episodes of Elementary, the CBS drama in which she co-stars with actor Jonny Lee Miller, as well as a 2015 episode of the USA series Graceland.

In 2011, Liu directed a short film called Meena; based on a true story, the film is about an eight-year-old girl sold to a brothel in India.

Regarding her work on Luke Cage, Liu said, “What a thrill to collaborate with Marvel and Netflix, two industry titans, who paint our world with inspiring stories and beguiling characters. It is such an honor to work with such a passionate and fearless team.”

Luke Cage executive producer Jeph Loeb had nothing but praise for Liu, saying, “When you’re dealing with a bulletproof man, it helps if you have a bulletproof director.”

Mike Colter will next reprise his role of Luke Cage in The Defenders, an eight-part miniseries bringing together all of Marvel’s Netflix heroes.

Advertisement

Colter will be joined by Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, and Finn Jones as Iron Fist when The Defenders is released on August 18. Filming on Luke Cage Season 2 is expected to continue until March, in preparation for a currently unscheduled 2018 release.