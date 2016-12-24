Lucy Hale Responds To Leaked Racy Images

Actress Lucy Hale is not too impressed with whoever leaked photos of her online.

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star phone was apparently hacked earlier this week. Explicit images soon made their way online.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter with a message to the hackers.

“Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see,” wrote Hale following the leak. “I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine. It’s truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed.”

Prior to speaking out about the hack, Hale sent out a short tweet thanking her fans for all their support.

“Thank you so much for all your support,” she said.

In response to the leak, the website posted more images of the actress with her head photoshoped on models bodies.

Hale isn’t the only star to have images leaked online. Remember the ‘fappening’ a few years back? Hale’s ‘Pretty Little Liars’ co-star Ashley Benson was 1 of dozens of female celebs who had images leaked online following an iCloud breach.

Hale is entering the final season of her hit TV show and has called 2017 a “me year.”. She is also co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest from New Orleans.