Lucasfilm Confirms Connection Between ‘Star Wars’ Characters Rey And Kylo Ren

When Star Wars: The Force Awakens hit theaters in 2015, it was a glorious return for the original trilogy characters we’d last seen in 1983’s Return of the Jedi. But with a 30-year gap between the two films, the new entry brought with it a host of new mysteries. Who is Supreme Leader Snoke? What are the Knights of Ren? Who are Rey’s parents? What happened to Luke? Now, Lucasfilm has given us our first clue toward the answer to at least one of those questions.

The matter of Rey’s parentage has been the biggest subject of debate regarding the new Star Wars trilogy. Her earliest memory seems to be of being left behind on the desert planet Jakku by her family. Is Luke Skywalker her father? That’s one theory favored by fans. Another rumor has suggested she could even be the daughter (or granddaughter) of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Another theory says that Rey could actually be the second child of Han Solo and Leia Organa — making Kylo Ren (aka Ben Solo) her brother.

We don’t yet know if that’s the case (and it honestly seems like a bit of a stretch), but we do know for a fact now that the two characters are connected in some way. Fans have discovered the official online Star Wars biographies for both characters have recently been altered to include new verbiage. Kylo Ren and Rey are now described as having a “mysterious” and “strange” connection to one another.

Again, the idea of these two being siblings isn’t exactly “strange.” One possibility harkens back to the film title, The Force Awakens. If that title refers to Rey’s discovery of her Force-sensitivity, perhaps Kylo Ren is the yin to her yang, so to speak. Remember, the Force specifically created Anakin Skywalker to bring balance to itself; maybe Rey and Kylo Ren represent a new balance in the Force?

We’ll likely get many more answers when the next film in the trilogy, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, hits theaters on December 15, 2017.