Luann de Lesseps Wedding Disaster – Pictures Leaked by Co-Star

Luann de Lesseps was very happy to go through with her dream wedding on New Year’s Eve. She married the very controversial Tom D’Agostino in a winter fairy tale ceremony that she tried her best to keep intimate and secret from the public eye.

This is also the reason why a new feud exploded between her and Real Housewives co-star, Jill Zarin who seemed to ignore the bride’s request for privacy and decided to share a picture or two from the mysterious wedding.

However, it looks like she only wanted to keep the wedding a secret just so that she could gain some money because of the whole thing. Lesseps lied to Bravo that she wanted to keep the celebration private, only to sell the exclusive rights to report the event to People magazine, for $20,000.

Regardless, of the deal, co-star and wedding guest Jill Zarin sabotaged the plan by posting a ton of pictures from the wedding on her private Instagram page. According to an insider, Zarin exposed the wedding for free ruining the Countess’ deal with People magazine.

Naturally, People magazine is no longer willing to pay anything for the exclusive rights considering most of the event has been leaked already courtesy of Jill Zarin’s social media platform.

According to the source, Lesseps is not happy at all about how things turned out and she fully blames Zarin for running her deal.

“Luann is pissed. Jill cannot help herself. She constantly needs to make everything about her!”

But that was not the only drama that accompanied Luann’s wedding. Some of the other guests that were taken off the list in the end also made her look bad in one way or another.

For instance, Bethenny Frankel, decided to show how little she cared that she was not invited by posting many pictures of her bikini body, having fun on a beach in Mexico just a few hours before the ceremony.