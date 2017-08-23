Luann De Lesseps Plans A Juicy Tell All Following Nasty Divorce From Tom D’Agostino – Trying To Stay Relevant?

The Real Housewives of New York star is moving on from her failed marriage already! After announcing her divorce from now estranged husband Tom D’Agostino, Luann de Lesseps is ready to get back into the spotlight with an explosive tell all!

The 52-year-old reality TV star recently gave an interview complete with a photo shoot that showcases her new ‘single look.’

We are not yet aware when the tell all will be released, but we are sure it’s going to be juicy.

As fans of the hit show undoubtedly know, the Countess decided to file for divorce from Tom D’Agostino earlier in the month after being married for no more than eight months.

Instead of spending a while mourning her failed marriage, the star immediately went to Switzerland where she reconnected with her ex Alexandre de Lesseps.

Similar to her, D’Agostino was also seemingly unaffected by the split and was spotted in the company of a mystery blonde just a few hours following Luann’s filing and then again a couple of days after.

Some eyewitnesses claim that the woman he met is his ex Missy.

So the two are over and going back to their former significant others?!

D’Agostino and de Lesseps walked down the aisle and had a beautiful New Year’s Eve ceremony, but all of that was in vain as their life together was short lived.

The man was infamously accused of cheating on Luann even before they tied the knot and the affair accusations continued to loom over their relationship, eventually ending it.

However, some of Luann’s co-stars claim she filed for divorce just to stay relevant and keep her spot on the show.

Advertisement

Now, rumors say de Lesseps could be starring in yet another reality show soon.