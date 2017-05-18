Luann De Lesseps’ Friend Sues RHONY To Stop Episode From Going On Air

According to new reports, an old friend of Luann de Lesseps has decided to sue Real Housewives of New York in order to stop the latest episode of the popular reality TV show from airing! Apparently, the reason is that the woman is trying to avoid an embarrassing discussion from being shown on the small screen. During the conversation, the woman is trashing husband Tom D’Agostino!

During a recent charity event in Manhattan, Barbara Kavovit, a former contractor was speaking with Housewife Carole Radziwill.

At the event, the cameras were rolling, and everybody was aware of it, but apparently, when Kavivit wanted to speak with Radziwill in private, she did not know the star’s mic was still on.

Barbara dissed Luann’s hubby, going so far as to claim that her friend was close to leaving him at the altar.

According to the lawsuit documents, “At approximately 10 p.m. in the corner of the restaurant and away from any filming activities, (Kavovit) had what she believed to be a private conversation with an individual known as Carole Radziwill.”

In addition, the woman’s legal team claims that Barbara was unaware Kavovit was wearing a microphone at the time.

The conversation that was supposed to remain private was set to air on the latest episode of RHONY.

Luann was understandably very angry at Barbara for saying such things about her man and marriage and according to an insider on the set she called her longtime friend, asking Barbara to never speak to her again.

In her lawsuit, Barabara claims that Radziwill should have gotten her permission to record her.

However, the New York law specifically states that there is no need for the consent of more than one party.

Regardless of the law, Barbara is determined to get the court to ban the show from using the “likeness and/or voice in any manner.”

But it may have been too late, and those who watched the latest episode certainly know how things ended up.

What do you think about RHONY’s latest scandal? Who do you think was in the wrong?

