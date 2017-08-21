FREE NEWSLETTER
Luann De Lesseps’ Estranged Husband Tom D’Agostino Caught On Date With Mystery Blonde Amid Ugly Divorce

Nick Markus Posted On 08/21/2017
Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino were married for just eight months and it looks like following their shocking divorce, the man is already on the prowl! This weekend, Tom was caught hanging out with a mystery blonde woman.

According to some eyewitnesses, she is Missy – his former girlfriend.

As fans may already be aware, the reality TV star was in a relationship with Missy before getting married to Luann.

In addition, the former pair showed up on The Real Housewives of New York at Tinsley Mortimer‘s party for Sonja Morgan.

They even had a sexy interaction that ultimately led to the man taking off his mic so their conversation wouldn’t be recorded.

On the show’s reunion episode, Luann was faced by even more cheating rumors and their relationship started falling apart to the point that they decided to put an end to it after just eight months of being married.

They filed for divorce this August, shocking fans everywhere.

The man was caught with the blonde beauty once before, just a few hours after he and Luann filed the divorce documents.

But before we victimize de Lesseps, we have to note that the reality TV star was not innocent either.

In fact, the woman was spotted completely ignoring her husband during a charity event and flirting with several men a few weeks before they split.

By the looks of it, Tom and Luann were just not that into each other, so maybe the divorce was a good thing for both of them.

Do you agree or do you believe they should have tried to save their marriage instead?

