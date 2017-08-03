FREE NEWSLETTER
LuAnn De Lesseps ‘Devastated’ And ‘Humiliated’ By Divorce From Tom D’Agostino After Just Eight Months Of Marriage

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/03/2017
Apparently, last weekend, the former Countess was red from crying! Today, August 3, LuAnn de Lesseps and her husband of just eight months Tom D’Agostino, filed for divorce and she is reportedly beyond embarrassed.

One source close to the estranged couple revealed that she is devastated and humiliated by their short lived romance, adding that LuAnn looked horrible at Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon event in the Hamptons last weekend.

‘She was beet red from crying. She looked horrible, so sad and depressed.’

Another insider dished that Tom D’Agostino was expected to accompany his wife to Zarin’s event, but in the end, he was nowhere to be found, sparking suspicion about their split.

A couple of weeks ago, de Lesseps claimed she and D’Agostino had a ‘very passionate love affair,’ and laughed off divorce rumors during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

Aside from that she also denied slapping her husband in the face over dinner!

Despite the fact that her pals, including Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer, warned her many times not to marry notorious playboy D’Agostino, de Lesseps went through with it anyway.

LuAnn even ignored the evidence he cheated on her with another woman in New York’s Regency Hotel.

As you may remember, Frankel caught D’Agostino cheating on camera, and while de Lesseps was devastated, she quickly forgave her significant other.

De Lesseps took to social media today to announce her divorce, saying: ‘It is with great sadness that Tom and I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!’

Are you shocked the two are over so soon or did you expect it?

