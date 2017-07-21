LuAnn De Lesseps Cheating? ‘RHONY’ Reportedly Got Caught Flirting With Someone Who Is Not Her Husband

LuAnn de Lesseps is having a little trouble staying faithful. While her husband, Tom D’Agostino, has a history of cheating, the Real Housewives of New York star was caught flirting with other men at a local charity event.

De Lesseps put on the 3rd Annual Foodie Ball this week and got a little extra cozy with some of the guests. Even worse, D’Agostino was at the event and de Lesseps reportedly ignored him in front of everyone.

“He would talk to friends at the bar, while she mingled with guests,” a source revealed. “She would grab him once in a while just to make rounds.”

De Lesseps and her husband have been swamped by rumors that their marriage is on the fritz. The reports heated up after the two got in a physical fight in public in early July.

Even though de Lesseps was hosting the charity dinner, it doesn’t sound like they could pull things together for one night. In fact, the source also claims that D’Agostino left de Lesseps midway through the evening and didn’t stick around to hear her speech.

Once D’Agostino left the event, de Lesseps got her flirt on. The insider claims that the RHONY star hit up the bar and flirted with several different men. She even leaned over one man’s shoulder as he showed her something on his phone.

‘We Want It To Succeed’ #RHONY Luann & Tom D’Agostino Address Marriage Split Rumors Amid Physical Fight! https://t.co/N8ErbvVP9E #RHONYC pic.twitter.com/Dfveeman8E — All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) July 18, 2017

This isn’t the first time LuAnn de Lesseps and D’Agostino have dealt with infidelity rumors. He was caught making out with another woman days before their engagement announcement.

The scandal made its way on the show last season, though de Lesseps forgave D’Agostino for cheating and went through with the wedding.

Their marriage, however, still got off to a rocky start. Although they certainly have issues, de Lesseps refused to admit anything is wrong.

In a recent interview, de Lesseps assured fans that her marriage is going through normal growth pains and that she and D’Agostino are very much in love.

That said, a source close to the couple claims that D’Agostino isn’t happy with constantly being in front of the cameras.

While he certainly knew what he was getting into when he married a reality star, D’Agostino would rather live his life free of all the intense scrutiny.

De Lesseps and D’Agostino have not commented on the latest rumors surrounding their marriage.