Luann De Lesseps Calls Wedding To Tom D’Agostino ‘Highlight’ Of The Season, Admits Divorce Was Planned

On the third part of the Real Housewives of New York reunion, the co-stars gathered together to discuss the most iconic moments of the season. The reality TV stars talked about their feuds but in the end claimed they have no bad feelings for one another. But the highlight of the episode was without a doubt Luann De Lesseps’ decision to open up about her controversial marriage and divorce.

‘As you can imagine, the highlight of the season for me was getting married. All of the talk about Tom, because I love him, and so it was tough, but I got through it, and I appreciate all of you being concerned about me and looking out for me and having my back,’ Luann stated.

As fans of the hit show remember, Luann announced that she and D’Agostino are getting a divorce, just eight months after tying the knot.

The problems that ultimately led to their split started on the show when the other stars told Luann about the many cheating rumors they had heard.

De Lesseps admitted in an upcoming interview that she decided to end the marriage even before the reunion episode was shot.

She revealed that the last straw for her was hearing from the press that her husband had called a group of old friends, including a former girlfriend and then they hit the town.

She found that out the following day, and it made her feel betrayed and like she couldn’t do it anymore.

So you think de Lesseps’ marriage was the highlight of the season?