FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kanye west caitlyn jenner Busy Phillips Jacob Pechenik sophie turner eva longoria brielle biermann teresa giudice kelly ripa ellen degeneres adele mariah carey abby lee miller beyonce Phaedra Parks T.I. Nicole Polizzi NeNe Leakes michelle obama katy perry demi lovato
Home » Entertainment

Lowriders’ Yvette Monreal Says She Almost Fainted When Meeting This Celebrity For The First Time!

Todd Malm Posted On 05/09/2017
0
175 Views
1


Yvette MonrealSource: AlloCiné.com

Yvette Monreal’s career is taking off! The 24-year-old performer known for roles on The Foster’s and MTV’s Faking it, just made her big-screen debut Friday in Ricardo de Montreuil’s Lowriders.

Advertisement

In the new film, she portrays he nerdy Claudia, who is torn between wanting to pursue her passion and her family’s roots in East L.A.’s macho car culture.

The young girl said her favorite thing about L.A. is that it’s close to her home. She hails from Lawndale, California.

“I’ve had family visit me on set, so it’s really nice to be able to show them what I’m working on without having to fly out.”

When asked if she had a particular moment in her mind that had her totally flabbergasted she recalled her meeting with celebrity Eva Longoria.

“I walked up to her, and Demian Bichir introduced me and was like, ‘this is Yvette.’ She looked at me and said, ‘Aw, you’re so pretty,’ and I nearly fainted but said thank you!”

The young actress said she was feeling a bit awkward afterward.

“I’m pretty sure I was awkward and just stared at her until she walked away. I freaking love her.”

Despite being starstruck, Monreal does just fine amongst all the “macho” men and the cars.

She said being around people who owned and cherished their cars was a great experience for her.

The meticulous hard work that is put into their cars creates a unique culture that is not just about materialism, but rather values like loyalty, trust, camaraderie, and friendship.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first Hollywood production that centers around cars. The immensely popular Fast And The Furious series was predicated upon the culture surrounding modified cars!

Post Views: 175

Read more about eva longoria Yvette Monreal Lowriders

You may also like
Eva Longoria Admits She Was Terrified To Star Opposite David Suchet In New Period Drama!
03/22/2017
Eva Longoria Stuns With New Photoshoot As She Faces Jose Baston Divorce Rumors
03/14/2017
Kidnap Stress Has Caused Eva Longoria To Gain 30 Pounds!
02/15/2017
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *