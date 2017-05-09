Lowriders’ Yvette Monreal Says She Almost Fainted When Meeting This Celebrity For The First Time!

Yvette Monreal’s career is taking off! The 24-year-old performer known for roles on The Foster’s and MTV’s Faking it, just made her big-screen debut Friday in Ricardo de Montreuil’s Lowriders.

In the new film, she portrays he nerdy Claudia, who is torn between wanting to pursue her passion and her family’s roots in East L.A.’s macho car culture.

The young girl said her favorite thing about L.A. is that it’s close to her home. She hails from Lawndale, California.

“I’ve had family visit me on set, so it’s really nice to be able to show them what I’m working on without having to fly out.”

When asked if she had a particular moment in her mind that had her totally flabbergasted she recalled her meeting with celebrity Eva Longoria.

“I walked up to her, and Demian Bichir introduced me and was like, ‘this is Yvette.’ She looked at me and said, ‘Aw, you’re so pretty,’ and I nearly fainted but said thank you!”

The young actress said she was feeling a bit awkward afterward.

“I’m pretty sure I was awkward and just stared at her until she walked away. I freaking love her.”

Despite being starstruck, Monreal does just fine amongst all the “macho” men and the cars.

She said being around people who owned and cherished their cars was a great experience for her.

The meticulous hard work that is put into their cars creates a unique culture that is not just about materialism, but rather values like loyalty, trust, camaraderie, and friendship.

This isn’t the first Hollywood production that centers around cars. The immensely popular Fast And The Furious series was predicated upon the culture surrounding modified cars!