Love Problems: Prince Harry Refuses to Meet Meghan Markle’s Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship may have been encountering some issues lately because of the pressure that it receives from the royal family. Lately, the two have not been seen together in public as much as they used to, and this week, the American actress was spotted in her mother’s company, grabbing dinner at Fresh restaurant in Toronto, Canada.

Although you would expect a royal’s girlfriend to receive differential treatment, in reality, Meghan and her mother, Doria Radlan, were forced to wait for more than 15 minutes to get a table at the fore mentioned place. Regardless of the slight inconvenience, the mother and daughter duo seemed joyful and excited to spend some time together, laughing and chatting away at their table. The Suits actress did not seem in any way affected by the humiliating treatment she received from her prince boyfriend recently.

According to an insider, the actress was “fuming” when Prince Harry ignored her invitation to come and meet her family. And it happened repeatedly – the royal dodged her invitations every time. This came as a low blow for Markle who was forced to go through the whole ritual of meeting his family, which was not at all an easy thing to do. The many rules and regulations and expectation that come along with meeting the royal family put a lot of pressure on the American actress to do everything according to the expected blueprint.

“Meghan’s had to go through the whole ridiculously pompous rigmarole of being introduced to Harry’s family, the etiquette list just for five minutes in front of the Queen took her a few days of memorizing.”

“The least he can do is come for lunch at her mom’s place, or even down to Mexico to see her dad,” dissed the source.

However, “Harry keeps dodging the subject of meeting Meghan’s loved ones,” claimed the insider.