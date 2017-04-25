Love Is In The Air? Briana DeJesus’ Sister Opens Up About Her Rumored Relationship With Javi Marroquin!

Recently Javi Marroquin was caught on camera during a wild night out in the club with none other than his Teen Mom 2 co-star’s sister!

Now, Briana DeJesus’ lil’ sis Brittany, is telling all about the alleged romance!

Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy has spent his weekend in Brittany’s company, and many of the Teen Mom fans were very confused whether there was really anything serious between them or they are just platonic.

But the 24 years old man made things even more confusing when he took to social media to post a video of DeJesus waking up in a hotel room.

Could that mean that they are an item, or are they just really close friends?

All we knew at that point was that they also hit a nightclub in Los Angeles as well and drank until morning.

Marroquin claimed, later on, that they are nothing but friends.

“Absolutely not,” he said, denying the dating rumors. “We had some business in LA together.”

Brittany took to social media to tell her side of the story, and it seems like they agree – there’s nothing there! “I’m 100% single not trying to mingle.”

Javi also added over social media that his love life is “non existent.”

As fans may remember, Marroquin’s latest relationship lasted no more than two weeks, and it was with Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls.

He was married to Kailyn Lowry, and the two have a child together. In May 2016, the Teen Mom star ended their marriage. Since then, she managed to get herself pregnant for the third time with a third baby daddy.

Did you hope Marroquin and DeJesus were really an item or are you glad they are not?