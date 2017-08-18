Love And Hip-Hop Star Tara Wallace Has A Hot New Body And New Successful Boyfriend – Source Says Peter Gunz Is Super Jealous!

Now that Tara Wallace is not only in shape but also dating someone else, does Peter Gunz feel like a fool for losing her? We have learned new details about their on again, off again romance.

It looks like soon after the 34-year-old Love and Hip-Hop star gave birth to her son Gunner Ethan Pankey at the beginning of last year, she started going to the gym and shedding the pregnancy pounds.

As a result, the hard work has definitely paid off as the reality TV star looks great!

But how does 48-year-old Gunz feel now that Wallace has a banging body? Is he full of regrets?

A source close to the woman assured us that not only has she lost all of the baby fat but she is also super toned, adding that Tara wants to make sure nobody will ever body shame her again.

As fans may already be aware, people on social media started speculating that she was pregnant again before she managed to get into shape.

And now, because she is so confident in her own skin, Tara has already managed to get herself a boyfriend that she picked out of many men ‘flocking to her.’

Apparently, the boyfriend whose identity she is keeping a secret, for now, is a very successful businessman.

The source added that Peter is well aware Tara has someone else in her life and he doesn’t really like it.

‘He is so used to being the only man on Tara’s mind, it is hard for him to see her moving on. But he has not been able to give her a hundred percent so what does he expect? Who knows, maybe this is the kick in the butt he needs to finally commit to her once and for all.’

Do you think Tara will ever give Peter another chance or has he lost her forever?