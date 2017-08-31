FREE NEWSLETTER
Love And Hip-Hop Star Amina Buddafly Slams “Cash Me Outside” Girl Danielle Bregoli!

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/31/2017
Amina BuddaflySource: InTouchWeekly.com

Amina Buddafly, from the popular series, Love & Hip-Hop: New York, has been trying to get a music career started for a long time. So when Danielle Bregoli – the famous “Cash Me Outside” girl – released a new rap song, Amina couldn’t help but feel a little bit offended by Danielle’s recent attempt to capitalize on her overnight success.

TMZ talked with the reality star outside of a club, and she made comments regarding Danielle’s recent step into Amina’s profession of choice.

As the star left Catch restaurant on Wednesday night, she ran into the people from the publication and the cameraman wanted to know what she thought of Danielle’s new music career.

However, according to Amina, she didn’t even realize the “Cash Me Outside” girl – who got famous for her appearance on the Dr. Phil show – began her attempt at making it as a rapper.

Buddafly says she feels a little bit bothered by this because it delegitimizes the work that goes into being a musical artist.

With that being said, It’s possible Amina was just joking for the sake of making a flash for the media.

She was in front of the cameras, so she had to say something interesting!

When speaking with the reporter from TMZ, she said, “that’s definitely insulting. I didn’t even know that. Is she a rapper? Ok, I can’t take that seriously. I’m sorry.”

Although Danielle might not be the most talented person in the world, at least she’s trying to make it big in the music scene. We have to give her credit for at least making an effort. Check out the clip above to see what Amina thinks about Bregoli’s rapping career in her own words!

