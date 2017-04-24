FREE NEWSLETTER
Love Affair With Another Teen Mom! Javi Marroquin Dating Briana DeJesus’s Sister?

Nick Markus Posted On 04/24/2017
javi marroquinSource: usmagazine.com

Javi Marroquin is not only over his baby mama, Kailyn Lowry but he has already managed to replace his latest lover, Madison Channing Walls with someone unexpected! The reality TV star spent a wild weekend with none other than Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus’ sister, and now, Javi has revealed whether or not they are an item!

Has he hit too close to home by dating someone related to Teen Mom?

The 24 years old man was seen in Los Angeles spending time with Briana’s sister, Brittany DeJesus.

But that is not all! Javi did not hesitate to make their affair known to the world when he posted a video of him waking Brittany up while in a hotel room.

Later on, they went to a nightclub where they were caught on camera drinking together!

Are they dating?

Snapchat me dat😻

A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on

According to Javi, “Absolutely not. We had some business in LA together.”

Business? Really?

As fans may already be aware, Briana DeJesus is set to join the cast of Teen Mom 2, despite the disapproval of her co-stars, Kailyn, Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska.

“Some of the girls are unreliable with filming and others just are no longer bringing the drama viewers want to see,” one insider stated. “They needed to spice it up.”

Hm, it sounds like his little “business” in L.A. with Briana’s sister is going to become a main storyline and reason for drama once she joins the rest of the cast. Brilliant strategy!

Earlier this month, Marroquin broke up with Channing Walls.

Meanwhile, Lowry is expecting her third baby with a third baby daddy.

Do you believe Javi and Brittany are really just friends?

