‘Love Actually’ Cast Reunite for Sequel Short Film

The 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually is a favorite among lovelorn movie fans and holiday film lovers alike. But have you ever found yourself wondering what happened to the movie’s ensemble of characters after the credits began to roll? You’re in luck — the film won’t be getting a proper sequel anytime soon, but a new 10-minute short will reveal where the characters are today.

The short film will air as part of the annual Red Nose Day (May 24 in the UK, the following day in the US).

The charity event raises money for Comic Relief, and many shows and actors over the years have produced special short films as part of the celebration.

Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant, Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Lucia Moniz, Olivia Olson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Marcus Brigstocke will all return to appear in the Love Actually follow-up.

Writer/director Richard Curtis said in a statement he never envisioned actually doing a sequel to Love Actually. In the past, he’d done Red Nose Day specials for other shows he’d worked on, like Mr. Bean, Blackadder, and The Vicar of Dibley.

So this year, Curtis thought it might be fun to do a short film to show what had become of Love Actually‘s group of characters in the past 14 years.

One notable absence from the list of returning stars is actress Emma Thompson. That’s perhaps not all that surprising considering her character’s storyline revolved around her on-screen marriage to actor Alan Rickman, who sadly passed away last year after a battle with cancer.

Love Actually has become a “love it or hate it” film for a lot of viewers, but the movie has also had an indelible mark on pop culture at large.

The climatic scene where Andrew Lincoln professes his love for Keira Knightley with a series of handwritten signs has become a classic.

Saturday Night Live even parodied the scene late last year in a popular skit featuring Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton.