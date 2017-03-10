Louis Tomlinson’s Airport Victim Shows Pics Of Her Injuries And Tells All!

Louis Tomlinson’s victim has decided to come forward about what happened to her at the airport and she even shared photos of the injuries she alleged were caused by the One Director member.

As you may already know, Tomlinson was caught on camera during a violent fight with a photographer at LAX on March 3. The video clearly shows the star freaking out and flipping the paparazzo on his back.

Furthermore, he also allegedly attacked a 22 year old bystander who was filming the brawl taking place.

Shortly after, the cops came and arrested Tomlinson only to release him later on after the bail was paid. His hearing is set to take place next month.

According to victim Anna Becerra, Louis Tomlinson and his girlfriend Eleanor Calder attacked her during the brawl with the paparazzo.

Calder “pulled my phone, we started fighting,” Becerra claimed. Later on she even showed a photo evidence of her injuries.

“The whole thing was chaos, and Louis was aggressive and swearing,” an eyewitness revealed.

The 22 year old girl ended up with a cut above her eye.

Eyewitnesses stated that Louis “ran over to try to break up the second fight” between his girlfriend and Becerra.

“The guy just grabbed me and threw me to the floor and socked me and that’s it,” said Becerra adding that she ended up with another cut above her ear as well because she was thrown to the ground.

The photo of the bloody cut at the base of her ear, next to the head proved she told the truth.

“Yeah I’m going to press charges,” the girl stated.

Louis Tomlinson may face up to five months in jail as punishment for his violent behavior.