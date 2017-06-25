Louis Tomlinson Talks One Direction And Critiques His Old Bandmates

It’s been nearly two years since One Direction announced they were taking a break and Louis Tomlinson remembers when the band first came up with the idea. In an interview with the Guardian, Tomlinson got candid regarding the split up of his former band.

He said, “It wasn’t necessarily a pleasant conversation. I could see where it was going.”

Tomlinson, Payne, Horan, Malik, and Styles have all embarked on their own solo journey since their break up.

Tomlinson released his first song, “Just Hold On” with Steve Aoki, last December.

The song was a moderate hit in the United States and hit number 2 on the United Kingdoms singles chart.

Despite the fact that his new music hasn’t been doing as well as One direction’s tracks, the singer feels he is more memorable now as a solo artist.

Louis argued that when he was with One Direction, he was forgettable to some extent.

“The others have always been. Like Niall, for example. He’s the most lovely guy in the world. Happy-go-lucky and Irish, no sense of arrogance. He’s fearless. There are times I’ve thought, ‘I’d have a bit of that.”

When talking about what it was like growing as an artist with his former bandmates, Louis made some surprising revelations.

He said, “Zayn back in the day, could relate to me on a nerves level.”

However, according to Tomlinson, he always had a great voice, and he learned to “own that.” As for Styles and Liam, he mentioned that both of those young men have a great stage persona, and Harry comes across as “very cool.”

Tomlinson, on the other hand, feels as though his recent departure out into the music industry world on his own is surprising to himself. He said, “If you’d asked me a year or 18 months ago, ‘Are you going to do anything as a solo artist?’ I’d have said, ‘Absolutely not,'”