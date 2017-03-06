Louis Tomlinson In Hiding After Violent Airport Brawl

Ever since a few days ago, when One Direction member Louis Tomlinson arrived at LAX with his girlfriend he’s been having a rough time.

As you may already know, his landing was not so smooth as at the airport, he started a brawl with a photographer who was trying to take pictures of him and his girl on March 3.

After flipping the paparazzo on his back he then ended up “socking” a second victim in the face!

As it turns out, the singer was told to keep a low profile until the scandal is forgotten.

On Saturday evening, less than 24 hours after the violent incident that ended up with the singer retained by the police occurred, a takeout delivery service was spotted arriving at the One Direction member’s home in Los Angeles.

Karl Larsen, the photographer involved in the fight, stated that the singer, “lifted my leg and then he hit me and I hit my own head.” He then added that “I was so disoriented and I heard everyone screaming.”

Meanwhile, Louis’s girlfriend, Calder was also involved in a physical fight with a 22 year old fan who was filming Tomlinson’s meltdown. After flipping the paparazzo on his back, Tomlinson went to help his girlfriend.

“She pulled my phone, we started fighting,” the fan who threatened to press charges stated.

“The guy just grabbed me and threw me to the floor and socked me and that’s it.”

According to an eyewitness, the brawl left the fan with a cut above her eye and visibly shaken by the whole incident.

The trial is set to take place on March 29 and Tomlinson could face up to 6 months in prison.