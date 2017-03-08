FREE NEWSLETTER
Louis Tomlinson Hires Legal Team To Keep Him Out Of Jail Following Airport Brawl

Nick Markus Posted On 03/08/2017
louis tomlinsonSource: pinterest.com

One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has hired an entire team of lawyers to help him after shocking airport brawl that ended with him physically hurting two people!

On Monday, paparazzi caught one medical specialist and a couple of lawyers arriving at the singer’s house.

Tomlinson hired a well-known Hollywood attorney, Marty Singer, also known as ‘Mad Dog.’

Although the lawyer stated that the whole incident was started by the photographer, video footage taken by eyewitnesses proves something entirely different.

As you may already know, the singer arrived at the airport with his girlfriend, and there is where the shocking fight with one paparazzo and a fan took place.

According to a rep for Tomlinson, the artist was just trying to protect Eleanor Calder, who claimed she was being harassed.

Of course, the incident could not have happened without it all being filmed by bystanders, and so, it’s going to be quite difficult for ‘Mad Dog’ to claim anything else than the truth in court.

The video footage shows Tomlinson lunging at the photographer and tacking him to the ground.

The paparazzo, Karl Larssen, claimed that the furious pop star “lifted my leg and then he hit me and I hit my own head,” adding, “I was so disoriented and I heard everyone screaming.”

Louis flipped the man on his back and then rushed to the side of his girlfriend who was arguing with a 22-year-old fan filming the brawl.

“She pulled my phone, we started fighting,” the young woman stated.

“The guy just grabbed me and threw me to the floor and socked me and that’s it.”

According to an eyewitness, the girl was left with a cut above her eye and visibly shaken by the violent Tomlinson when the police arrived.

The court date will be March 29.

